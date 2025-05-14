Kim Moon-soo, presidential candidate of the conservative People Power Party, pledged to designate South Gyeongsang Province as a special zone for satellite development and exploration, outlining an ambitious goal of launching a Mars mission by 2045.

During a visit to Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province, Kim called for expanded support for the country’s aerospace sector, pledging subsidies for aerospace-related R&D programs and local universities.

As part of his broader space development pledge, Kim said his administration would conduct three additional space rocket launches and develop launch vehicle engines by 2027, as well as complete a lunar landing by 2032.