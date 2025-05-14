The former acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court of Korea who presided over the landmark impeachment trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, is likely to begin a new chapter as a law professor.

Moon Hyung-bae confirmed that he had received a faculty recruitment notice from the University of Seoul’s law school, but said he had not yet made a final decision.

“The recruitment process has not yet begun. I am considering whether to apply, but I am not thinking about applying to any other university,” he said.

The University of Seoul also confirmed that there had been discussions about appointing Moon as a visiting professor at its law school, adding that Moon would begin teaching constitutional law-related courses starting in the upcoming fall semester.

The University of Seoul’s School of Law is the only public law school in South Korea, with an annual enrollment of 50 students.

In 2019, the school appointed Park Han-chul, another former Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court as a visiting professor. Park participated in the impeachment trial of former President Park Geun-hye in 2017.

Moon garnered public attention for leading the Constitutional Court’s unanimous decision on April 4 to uphold the impeachment of former President Yoon. He stepped down from the bench on April 18 after completing his six-year term.