Twice released its fifth best-of album in Japan on Wednesday, according to JYP Entertainment.

Dubbed “#Twice5,” the album is made up of Japanese-language versions of hit songs including “Talk That Talk,” “Set Me Free” and “One Spark.” The new set comes over three years since the fourth installment of the “#Twice” series, which topped Oricon’s weekly album and weekly combined album rankings.

The nonet debuted in Japan in 2017. Since then, the girl group has released five full albums and ten singles in the country.

Separately, the band appeared as special guests at Coldplay’s Korean concerts last month, opening all six shows. They also went on to publish a new version of the single “We Pray.” In August, the group heads to the US and will headline Lollapalooza Chicago.