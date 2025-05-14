Doosan Enerbility Chair and CEO Park Gee-won (right) speaks with Czech President Petr Pavel during a reception for the Prague Spring International Music Festival at Smetana Hall in Prague on Monday. The Korean power plant company is sponsoring the traditional music event as part of its efforts to expand its presence in the Czech Republic. Doosan is also part of a Korean consortium recently named the preferred bidder for an $18 billion contract to build two reactors at the Dukovany nuclear power plant. (Doosan Enerbility)