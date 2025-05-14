The third EP from TWS got a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan on Tuesday.

EP “Try With Us” logged 100,000 shipments as of April and earned the certification, as did its first single “Last Bell” in December last year.

Although the boy band is yet to officially debut in the country, its mini album rose up to No. 2 and No. 5 on Oricon’s Weekly Album Ranking and Weekly Combined Album Ranking.

The six members are poised to enter Japan in earnest this summer with single “Nice to See You Again.” The three-track single album is due out on July 2, days before they embark on touring the nation under the title “24/7:With:Us.” They will visit six cities for 13 shows in the span of one month.