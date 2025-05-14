Girl group Katseye notched its first entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Gnarly,” according to the latest chart published on Wednesday.

The digital single ranked No. 92 on the main songs chart and also made Global excl. US and Global 200, ranking No. 39 and No. 47, respectively.

The six members shared their excitement through label Hybe saying that it feels “surreal” and is a dream come true adding that it hopefully will inspire everyone to pursue their dreams.

“Gnarly” claimed No. 52 spot on UK Official Singles Top 100 and No. 60 spot on Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global chart. The hybrid pop tune was dropped in April and is a prerelease from the group’s second EP “Beautiful Chaos” which is due out on June 27.