Acting President Lee Ju-ho called Wednesday for efforts to advance education based on trust and cooperation in the digital era driven by artificial intelligence, casting the AI's emergence as a major shift in human civilization.

Lee, the education minister, made the remarks as he attended the ministerial meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, a preparatory session taking place ahead of the APEC summit to be hosted by South Korea's city of Gyeongju later this year.

"South Korea is a country that has achieved both economic growth and social development through the power of education," Lee said in the opening remarks at the plenary session of the 7th APEC education ministers' meeting on Jeju Island.

"The advancement of digital technologies and the emergence of AI represent a civilizational shift," he said. "Based on trust and cooperation, we will prepare for the future and create a new vision."

The education ministers' meeting kicked off Tuesday for a three-day run. It will be followed by a series of other high-level sessions, including the trade ministers' talks set for Thursday and Friday. (Yonhap)