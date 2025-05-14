NCT Dream announced plans for an international tour to begin in July, via SM Entertainment on Tuesday.

The seven-member subunit will kick off its fourth tour, “The Dream Show 4,” with three days of shows in Seoul from July 10-12, before heading to Bangkok the following month. So far, there are five more stops on the itinerary — Hong Kong, Indonesian capital Jakarta, Singapore, Taiwan capital Taipei and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia — and includes major stadiums in three.

NCT Dream's previous tour took the team to 25 cities for 37 shows. The upcoming tour themed on time travel is likely to grow even bigger.

The septet is set to roll out its fifth studio album in July as well, about eight months after the fourth LP and sixth million-seller, “Dreamscape.”

Later this month, the group will host a fan meeting at Inspire Arena in Incheon for two days.