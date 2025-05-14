South Korean chip giant SK hynix Inc. has been ranked the top company in terms of investment and business performance among the country's 268 major companies, a market tracker said Wednesday.

SK hynix, the world's second-largest memory chipmaker, received 622.9 points out of the full 800 in a business evaluation that assessed eight categories, including global competitiveness, job creation and social contributions, according to CEO Score.

Last year, Hyundai Motor Co. topped the list, while SK hynix failed to break into the top 10 due to a downturn in the semiconductor industry.

This year, SK hynix earned high marks for rapid growth, investment and global competitiveness.

Its bigger rival, Samsung Electronics Co., came in second with 596 points, followed by Samsung Biologics Co. with 590 points, Kia Corp. 572.7 points and Hyundai Motor 559.5 points.

In the January-March period, SK hynix's sales jumped 42 percent on-year to 17.64 trillion won ($12.4 billion), while Samsung Electronics' rose 10 percent to 79.14 trillion won.

Other companies in the top 10 included online portal operator Naver Corp., tobacco firm KT&G Corp., biopharmaceutical company Celltrion Inc., Samsung C&T Corp. and Hankook Tire & Technology Co. (Yonhap)