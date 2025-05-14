Three presidential candidates were set to ramp up their campaigns in the city of Busan and South Gyeongsang Province on Wednesday, vying for conservative voters for the second day, with 20 days to go before the June 3 election.

The election is seen as a three-way race among Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party (DP), Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party (PPP) and Lee Jun-seok of the minor New Reform Party, with the DP's Lee maintaining a solid lead in opinion polls.

Since official campaigns started early this week, the three candidates have visited the southeastern region and stepped up efforts to woo voters in the region, a stronghold of the conservative PPP.

The election is expected to cap months of political uncertainties after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was ousted over his botched martial law bid.

On the third day of the official campaign, the three contenders will square off in Busan and South Gyeongsang Province, following their campaign stops in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province on Tuesday.

The DP's Lee will pay tribute at the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan and visit the nearby cities of Changwon, Tongyeong and Geoje.

Lee is expected to urge voters in the challenging region to cross the party line and pick a competent leader who can revive the economy. He garnered around 20 percent of the votes in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province in the 2022 presidential election.

Kim is set to visit a traditional market in Jinju, the Korea AeroSpace Administration in Sacheon and a national industrial complex in Changwon to highlight his economic policy vision.

Kim has been campaigning in Gyeongsang Province, largely considered the PPP's stronghold, for three days as part of efforts to address growing public disenchantment with the conservative party in the aftermath of Yoon's impeachment.

Lee of the New Reform Party will campaign in the southeastern port city of Busan to meet students and religious leaders. (Yonhap)