A Seoul court handed down prison terms for two men for their involvement in a courthouse riot in January that marked an unprecedented social crisis triggered by a ruling over an extension of detention against Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Seoul Western District Court sentenced one of the defendants, surnamed Kim, to a 1 1/2-year term, and the other, surnamed So, to a one-year term on charges of trespassing at the district courthouse in western Seoul on Jan. 19.

It marked the first court ruling in the courthouse riot case.

The two were among dozens of protestors who broke into the court's compound shortly after it issued a warrant that extended Yoon's arrest over his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.

The two individuals were charged with property damage after breaking into the compound, while Kim also faced charges of assault for pushing police officers.

During the case's first hearing on April 30, they admitted to all charges.

A sentencing hearing for four others, who allegedly assaulted police officers and reporters and broke into the courthouse, is scheduled to take place Friday.

In February, prosecutors announced they had indicted 63 people in connection with the riot. (Yonhap)