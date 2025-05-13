All eight crew members were rescued from a fishing boat that was capsizing off the coast of the southern island of Jeju on Tuesday, according to officials.

According to authorities, a distress signal was received at 6:11 p.m. from the 29-ton fishing vessel approximately 563 kilometers southwest of Moseulpo port in the southern part of Jeju Island.

The eight people aboard the vessel -- one South Korean captain and seven Indonesian crew members -- were rescued from the sinking ship, the authorities said. (Yonhap)