Former first lady Kim Keon Hee has told the prosecution she cannot comply with a summon request this week, claiming the investigation into the alleged influence-peddling case could sway public opinion ahead of the upcoming presidential election, judicial sources said Tuesday.

Kim's legal representatives submitted a letter of excuse for her non-attendance to a planned hearing at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on Wednesday, according to the sources.

Kim faces charges of violating the Public Official Election Act and the Political Funds Act in connection with allegations that she helped former People Power Party Rep. Kim Young-sun win the party's nomination for the 2022 by-elections via Myung Tae-kyun, a self-proclaimed power broker, who in return conducted free public opinion polls favorable to Yoon ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

In the letter, Kim cited concerns over the investigation's potential impact on the June 3 presidential election, saying it could spur speculative media reports, the sources said. (Yonhap)