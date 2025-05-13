A fishing boat capsized off the coast of the southern island of Jeju on Tuesday, with casualties yet to be reported, according to officials.

According to authorities, a distress signal was received at 6:11 p.m. from the 29-ton fishing vessel approximately 563 kilometers southwest of Moseulpo port in the southern part of Jeju Island.

The ship had reported 10 people as being aboard according to its departure records, but only eight were on the vessel at the time of the accident as two had gotten off the ship before departure, authorities said.

Jeju's coast guard said it was working to check for any casualties. (Yonhap)