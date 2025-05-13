Spouses of leading presidential candidates attend ceremony held to pray for national harmony, reaffirm its commitment to practicing Buddha's teachings

The Lay Buddhist Association commemorated its 70th anniversary Monday with a ceremony dedicated to praying for national unity through harmony and mutual growth, and reaffirming its commitment to practicing the teachings of the Buddha.

The event -- held at the Shilla Seoul in Jung-gu, Seoul on Monday -- drew approximately 700 attendees, including ordained monks, leaders of lay Buddhist associations from across the nation and political figures.

The ceremony featured an opening declaration, a broadcast of a commemorative video marking the association’s 70-year history, congratulatory speeches and celebratory performances. The event concluded with a vision declaration outlining the Lay Buddhist Association’s core goals for the next century of Korean Buddhism.

“This year’s 70th anniversary event has been organized as an occasion to pray for national unity through harmony and mutual growth, and to put the teachings of the Buddha into practice. I feel honored to mark this historic milestone so soon after taking office,” said Jung Won-ju, president of the Lay Buddhist Association and chairman of Herald Corp., in a press release issued ahead of the ceremony. Jung was inaugurated as the president of the association in October 2024.

Jung expressed a great sense of responsibility as the head of the association and emphasized his hope that the anniversary would serve as an opportunity to redefine and strengthen the role of Buddhist followers.