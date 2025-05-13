Swiss luxury watch brand H. Moser & Cie. is set to open its first South Korean boutique on Wednesday at the Galleria Department Store in Seoul’s Apgujeong-dong.

The boutique, created in partnership with Damiani Group’s retail chain Rocca, is the fifth for the brand globally, following locations in Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong and San Francisco.

“Korea is a very important and influential market,” said Edouard Meylan, CEO of H. Moser & Cie., at a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday. “We’ve grown quickly in the past 10 years, and now we’re ready to bring Moser to Korean collectors.”

With fewer than 4,000 watches produced annually, H. Moser & Cie. is known for its exclusivity and craftsmanship. The new boutique reflects the brand’s minimalist and modern aesthetic, using glass and concrete to evoke the feeling of an art gallery.

“Our watches are created as pieces of art,” Meylan said. “We don’t place our logo on the dial because we want the craftsmanship to speak for itself. It’s a quiet confidence that our customers appreciate.”

Moser’s signature collections as well as one limited-edition Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton Boutique Edition will be available at the Seoul location. Only 17 Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton Boutique Edition watches are available worldwide.

The launch comes amid growing demand for high-end independent watch brands in Korea’s luxury market. The boutique aims to offer local consumers a deeper connection to Moser’s heritage and artisanal approach.