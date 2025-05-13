Seoul Metropolitan Government to run craft exhibition program next week

It's Seoul is celebrating the beauty in the everyday this May with a handful of craft exhibitions.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will run a craft exhibition program dubbed the "Namsangol Home" at the Namsangol Hanok Village in Jung-gu, central Seoul, from May 16-25.

The event will revolve around the theme of home, inviting visitors to explore how craft relates to the feeling, function and meaning of home and shed light on the value of crafts in everyday life.

The weeklong event will invite visitors to an exhibition titled "Crafts of Today" showcasing modern and traditional craftworks, a market where people can purchase handmade items for daily use and a program where visitors can make their own craft items, such as pottery.

It will run daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for free. More details are available on the Namsangol Hanok Village's official website.

In celebration of May, a craft exhibition titled "Oasis" is also taking place at Soluna Living in Seoul's Jongno district until May 30.

The exhibition focuses on how handmade art and crafts can bring calm, beauty and meaning to ordinary, daily experiences, showcasing pieces made from glass, ceramics, metal and lacquerware.

The exhibition is open every day from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. except Mondays.

The Cultural Heritage Administration and the National Intangible Heritage Functional Association will jointly hold an exhibition on traditional craft masterpieces at the Seoul Center for National Intangible Cultural Asset building in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, from May 16-23.

Held under the theme "Embracing Tradition," the exhibition will showcase over 120 traditional craftworks. Admission is free, and the exhibition is open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Samgaksan Geumam Art Museum in Eunpyeong-gu, eastern Seoul, is running an exhibition featuring installations and craft works by four female artists born during the 1980s and 1990s, whose creations are inspired by their connection to the mountains.

For those wanting to delve into the artists' relationship with nature, the exhibition is open every day from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. except Mondays. Admission is free.