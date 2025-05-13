People Power Party presidential candidate Kim distances himself from Yoon, apologizes for martial law debacle

People Power Party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo said it was up to Yoon Suk Yeol, the conservative party's ousted former president, to decide whether to leave the party.

In response to a question from a reporter on Tuesday, Kim said he has "not thought much about" whether Yoon should leave the People Power Party.

"I think it is ultimately up to him," Kim said. "I don't think we are in a place to ask him to leave, or not to leave. It's his call."

Kim added that he did "not agree with" Yoon's martial law imposition. "Martial law is an extreme decision," Kim said. "I do not think that is the right way to approach a problem."

On Monday, the day after his nomination with the People Power Party was finalized, Kim distanced himself from the party's former president, apologizing to the people on Yoon's behalf for the shock move to declare martial law.

"I am deeply sorry to the people who are suffering from (the impact of) martial law," Kim said, adding, "Martial law has caused great distress to the people, and to this country, economy and foreign relations-wise."

Continuing, Kim said if he is elected president, he would approach disagreements with "openness and dialogue."

"Having the patience to listen to all sides and talk through disagreements is what completes democracy, not martial law," Kim said.

Kim, a torture survivor from the country's 1980s martial rule era, stressed that he "has never agreed with Yoon's martial law from day one."

Kim was imprisoned and tortured for his activities as a labor activist in 1986, during martial rule under former President and military dictator Chun Doo-hwan.