진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

Why S. Korean mothers are opting for C-sections at record rates

기사 요약: 진통에 대한 두려움 등의 이유로 제왕절개 분만을 선호하는 산모들이 많아지고 있다.

[1] When 33-year-old Lee, who is due to give birth in four weeks, made her birth plan, she had no medical complications, no known risks and no family history of difficult pregnancies. But she had already decided: her first child would be delivered by cesarean section.

* due: ~하기로 되어 있는; 예정된

* complication: 합병증

* family history: 가족력

* cesarean section: 제왕절개

[2] Behind this rapid shift lies a combination of social, medical and legal forces — from mothers’ desire to avoid labor pain to fears among doctors of legal liability.

* rapid: 빠른

* shift: (위치·입장·방향의) 변화

* avoid: 피하다

* liability: 법적 책임

[3] In online communities, especially those known as mom cafes, stories of childbirth are frequently shared. These posts often emphasize the trauma of labor pains and the relative comfort of planned C-sections, helping to shape public perception of cesarean delivery as a more controllable and less stressful choice.

* frequently: 자주

* emphasize: 강조하다

* planned: 계획된

* shape: (중요한 영향을 미쳐서) 형성하다

[4] "Definitely, C-section," a comment read a post asking what to choose between C-section and natural birth in an online forum for mothers. "There are higher chances to 'fail' with natural birth. Rather than suffering all that pain and then going for a C-section, it's better to go for the 'safe choice.'"

* natural birth: 자연분만

* suffer: 고통받다

* pain: 아픔, 통증, 고통

* go for: ~를 고르다, 선택하다, 시도하다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10478793

