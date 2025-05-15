진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

South Koreans get creative with Parents' Day gifts

기사 요약: 전통적인 카네이션과 손 편지에서 건강식품, 현금 등으로 어버이날 선물 아이템이 다양하게 변화하고 있다.

[1] May is known as “Family Month” in South Korea, as it has several days to celebrate and show love for those held closest to people's hearts. One such commemorative day is Parents’ Day on May 8. A time-honored tradition in South Korea has children give carnations to their parents to express gratitude for their love and care.

* celebrate: 기념하다

* commemorative: (중요 인물, 사건을) 기념하는

* time-honored: 오랜 시간 동안 이어져 온, 전통적인

* gratitude: 고마움

[2] However, some Koreans have recently shown a shift in preferences for Parents' Day, as they search for gifts that are more meaningful and worthwhile. Kwon Young-june, a 53-year-old office worker, is one person who a few years ago made the switch from giving carnations.

* shift: 변화

* preference: 선호(도)

* search: 살펴보다

* worthwhile: ~할 가치가 있는

[3] Adding that his parents also seemed to enjoy his change in gifts, Kwon added that he plans to do the same this year by treating them to a nice family meal and a short weekend trip to the outskirts of Seoul.

* enjoy: 즐기다

* change: 변화

* outskirts: 변두리

[4] “In Korean culture, there’s a deep-rooted expectation for children to support their parents financially, especially in old age. In this sense, giving cash is seen not just as a gift but as a form of ongoing responsibility and respect,” sociology professor Koo Jeong-woo from Sungkyunkwan University told The Korea Herald.

* deep-rooted: 뿌리 깊은

* expectation: 기대

* old age: 노년

* responsibility: 책임

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10478967

