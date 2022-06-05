 Back To Top
National

New COVID-19 cases fall below 10,000

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 5, 2022 - 10:32       Updated : Jun 5, 2022 - 10:41
Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, bustles with travelers on June 3, 2022. (Yonhap)
Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, bustles with travelers on June 3, 2022. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 10,000 on Sunday due to fewer tests the previous day as the country works to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The country added 9,835 COVID-19 infections, including 48 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,163,686, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

The daily caseload is down from 12,048 on Saturday.

Daily infections have shown a downward trend after posting an all-time high of over 620,000 in mid-March.

The death toll rose to 20 on Sunday from nine a day earlier, with the fatality rate at 0.13 percent. The number of critically ill patients also declined to 136 from 141, the KDCA said. (Yonhap)
