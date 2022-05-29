[Newsmaker] Director Park Chan-wook, master of mise-en-scene

Director Park Chan-wook (CJ ENM)



South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook’s best director win at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday for his mystery film, “Decision to Leave,” is the director’s third prize at the international film festival.



His iconic action noir “Oldboy,” indelible in the memory of many for the much-talked-about live octopus eating scene, brought him the Grand Prix in 2004, while horror film “Thirst” earned him the Jury Prize in 2009.



"Decision to Leave" (CJ ENM)