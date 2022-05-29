Hyundai Motor to lower speed limit of G90 self-driving features

Hyundai Genesis G90 (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group’s luxury Genesis G90, which is set to hit the market in the fourth quarter this year, will feature level 3 autonomous driving with a maximum speed limit of 60 kilometers per hour.
According to industry sources Sunday, the Korean auto giant has recently decided to lower the speed limit of the new system in line with international standards set by the UN Economic Commission for Europe, even though there is no such regulation here.
In South Korea, level 3 self-driving cars are allowed to drive at speeds of up to 100 kph on highways, like other vehicles.
“As the G90 is targeting drivers not just in Korea but also in global markets, we decided to stick with international standards, putting our priority on safety and seamless production operations in various markets,” said a Hyundai Motor official.
There are six levels of driving automation, which ranges from the fully manual zero to the fully autonomous level 5. Level 3 vehicles can detect road conditions and make their own decisions, such as passing a slow car, but still require human involvement.
Because the UN commission is considering increasing the speed limit for self-driving features amid the market expansion, the Hyundai official said the carmaker could adjust its own speed limit by via a software update.
Earlier this month, Mercedes-Benz launched its level 3 system, called Drive Pilot, which marked an industry first in getting UNECE certification. Unlike Tesla’s camera-based system, the Benz system uses diverse ultrasound and moisture sensors. The system is an expensive option for high-end models like the S-Class and EQS sedans that is only available in Germany.
Other carmakers like Tesla, Polestar and GM are also set to launch their own level 3 systems within the year, possibly first in their home markets considering the early stage of adoption.
Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor said it has also been working on a test-run of a level 4 system using its flagship EV Ioniq 5, targeting commercialization next year. A level 4 autonomous vehicle can operate almost independently with little intervention or control by the human driver. It is designed to handle unexpected situations, like a system failure, although the human driver can intervene at anytime.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)