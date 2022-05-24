 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Samsung SDI-Stellantis battery JV to be built in Indiana

By Yonhap
Published : May 24, 2022 - 09:59       Updated : May 24, 2022 - 09:59
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Samsung SDI Co., a major South Korean battery maker, will build an electric vehicle battery plant in the US state of Indiana with Stellantis N.V. and plans to make the announcement this week, industry sources said Tuesday.

The announcement, reportedly set for Tuesday (US time), would come after the two companies said in October they were forming a joint venture to build what would be the first US battery cell plant for the South Korean battery maker.

An official from Samsung SDI declined to comment.

US President Joe Biden mentioned Samsung's plans for the new battery production facility when he toured Samsung Electronics Co.'s chip plant in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on Friday, during his visit to South Korea for a summit with President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Under the joint venture, Samsung SDI and the Chrysler parent agreed to work to start production in the first half of 2025, with an annual production capacity of 23 gigawatt hours (GWh) and aiming for 40 Gwh going forward.

The output from the new plant will be supplied to Stellantis' North America production lines and installed in the automaker's plug-in hybrid and EV lineups, the companies said earlier.

Samsung SDI has foreign operations in China, Hungary, Malaysia and Vietnam and runs a battery pack assembly line in the US state of Michigan. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114