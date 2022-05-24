 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

BLACKPINK on cover of Rolling Stone

By Yonhap
Published : May 24, 2022 - 09:27       Updated : May 24, 2022 - 09:27
This image captured from US music magazine Rolling Stone's Twitter account shows the cover of the magazine's June issue featuring South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. (Rolling Stone's Twitter account)
This image captured from US music magazine Rolling Stone's Twitter account shows the cover of the magazine's June issue featuring South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. (Rolling Stone's Twitter account)

South Korea's K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has appeared on the front of the latest issue of the US music magazine Rolling Stone.

Rolling Stone revealed the cover of its June issue Monday (US time), describing the girl group as a "pop supernova."

It marks the first time any girl group has appeared on the magazine's cover since Destiny's Child of the United States in 2001 and BLACKPINK also is the second all-Asian act to appear on its cover, according to the magazine.

"BLACKPINK are one of the most popular artists to ever come out of South Korea," it said in a separate feature story released the same day. "Their massive success is part of the Korean Wave, which refers loosely to the global popularity of South Korea's cultural industry."

It also said the group's music projects are "an explosive, larger-than-life force that's both invigorating and addictive. ... They make serious bangers, mixing powerful hip-hop beats with house, EDM, and more." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114