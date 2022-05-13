 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
KIS
National

North Korea appears ready to conduct 7th nuclear test: presidential office

By Jo He-rim
Published : May 13, 2022 - 17:58       Updated : May 13, 2022 - 17:58
An aerial view of Punggye-ri site by AP (AP)
An aerial view of Punggye-ri site by AP (AP)

North Korea appears to be ready to conduct a nuclear test, and may conduct further missiles tests beforehand, South Korea’s presidential office said Friday.

The government is also trying to figure out the reason for Pyongyang’s movements, a presidential official told reporters. If conducted, it will be Pyongyang’s seventh nuclear test.

“North Korea has already staged six nuclear tests, and we are trying to figure out why it needs an additional test, whether it is for technical reasons or political reasons, with the United States,” the presidential official said.

“As Korea-US summit is scheduled next week, we plan to come up with a very detailed action plans to address regional issues, including topics related to North Korea and the Korean Peninsula, and also on bilateral cooperation and other global issues.”

US President Joe Biden is set to visit South Korea and Japan from May 20-24.

Pyongyang staged its last nuclear test in September 2017. So far, the reclusive regime carried out 16 rounds of missile launches this year.

The official also said that a seventh nuclear test by North Korea would have impacts on the economy, but only for a short period, and that the Russia-Ukraine war and other fundamental causes for the global economic crisis were “bigger structural variables,” that would influence the economy.

The White House also said Thursday (US time) that Pyongyang may be ready to conduct a nuclear test before the end of the month.

“The United States assesses that the Democratic People‘s Republic of Korea could be ready to conduct a test there as early as this month,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a daily press briefing. Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

“This would be its seventh such test. We have shared this information with allies and partners, and are closely coordinating with them,” Psaki said.

“Our intelligence assessment is consistent with the DPRK‘s recent public statements and destabilizing actions, including the test launch of multiple intercontinental ballistic missiles.”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114