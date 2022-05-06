Hyundai Motor opens future mobility studio in Montana

Hyundai Motor Group’s New Horizons Studio and executives of Hyundai Kia America Technical Center including New Horizons Studio Founding Director John Suh (fifth from left) pose for a photo to celebrate the Hyundai New Horizons Studio Bozeman R&D Center opening in Bozeman, Montana, Thursday. (HMG)
Hyundai Motor Group said Friday its future mobility unit, called Hyundai New Horizons Studio, has opened a new research center in Bozeman, Montana.
With about 25 billion won ($20 million) being invested, the center will serve as the unit’s headquarters and oversee the development of “Ultimate Mobility Vehicles” or UMV for the South Korean auto giant’s futuristic push.
Hyundai New Horizons Studio, established in September 2020, aims to redefine transportation with accessible, sustainable and smart mobility solutions.
The carmaker said that Montana has been chosen as home for the new facility due to its excellent accessibility to local manpower in the fields of engineering and natural science.
“Montana is quickly becoming a hub for high-tech companies and entrepreneurs with a growing talent pool of skilled labor in the fields of engineering, research and natural science,” said John Suh, head of New Horizons Studio and vice president at Hyundai Motor Group.
“Bozeman is a thriving and economic micropolitan city. Nestled near dozens of off-road trails with more than 150 miles of terrain and mountain access for UMV testing -- it’s the perfect fit for our new R&D Lab.”
Hyundai Motor Group said the NHS in Montana will also collaborate with local community organizations such as through Montana State University to set up testing facilities for UMVs.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)