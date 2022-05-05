Theme parks jam-packed with families on Children’s day

Theme parks in South Korea are crammed with visitors as the country marks Children’s Day on Thursday, buoyed by relaxed COVID-19 containment measures.



On this special holiday for kids, parents play a guessing game in picking places to go to entertain their children, as theme parks and other kid-friendly venues usually get massive crowds.



Those who chose Everland as their destination this year seem to have failed on making the right decision, as postings on social networking sites complained about lines being too long at the park.



As of 10 a.m., Everland was the top real-time popular destination in the navigation application T Map, with some 2,750 vehicles were on the move to the park.



The total number of visitors to Everland was not tallied as of press time.



