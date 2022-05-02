[KH Explains] Who’s who in local elections

A promotional sign is being installed outside the National Election Commission`s branch in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Monday as just 30 days are left until the local elections on June 1. (Yonhap)

With less than a month left until the local elections, South Korea’s two major political parties finished drawing their line-ups for 17 metropolitan mayoral and gubernatorial elections.



South Korea’s conservative People Power Party is hoping to win at least 10 of the 17 posts, putting forward some well-known candidates. The party is looking to score another win following its success in the presidential election in March and in the Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections in April 2021.



Its main opponent, the Democratic Party of Korea, is determined to stage a comeback after two unsuccessful elections running, and with the narrow loss in the presidential election -- by just 0.73 percentage points -- the liberal party believes chances still remain for its flagbearers.



The last local elections held in 2018 was a landslide victory for the Democratic Party, with the faction winning 14 of the 17 posts as well as sweeping 11 out of the 12 legislative seats up for grabs in the parliamentary by-elections held on the sidelines.



The greatest attention is on how the campaigns will unfold in the greater capital region of Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.



