Hybe’s Bang Si-hyuk receives SNU’s first honorary degree as pop-culture figure

Hybe founder and Chairman Bang Si-hyuk gives a speech after receiving the honorary doctorate from Seoul National University during the awarding ceremony held at the campus in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)





South Korean entertainment company Hybe’s founder and Chairman Bang Si-hyuk received an honorary doctorate in business from Seoul National University on Thursday.



Bang, also referred to as the father of K-pop sensation BTS, received the honorary degree at the awarding ceremony which was held on Thursday morning at the SNU campus in Gwanak-gu, Seoul. Through a statement, the firm said Bang was given the degree in recognition of his contribution to the development and innovation of the nation’s cultural and entertainment industry.



In his speech of recommendation for Bang, professor Choi Hae-cheon of the school’s engineering department said, “Chairman Bang has played a significant role in turning K-pop into a global pop music culture.” He added, “We highly praise his contribution to the improvement of the nation’s popular culture and the global music, as well as in the creation of a borderless music industry system.”



In return, the Hybe founder said that as someone who received no formal education in business, he had to experience failures through which he gained knowledge and learned lessons. Through this, he eventually learned that the essence of running a company is a long-term vision through which the company can survive and grow.



On enduring the global pandemic which threatened the existence of many companies worldwide, Bang said, “I focused on reinforcing the firm’s fundamentals to extend its power to continue heading in the direction we had in plan ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak.”



He added that he had focused on bolstering the company’s organizational, business and financial competitiveness to uphold the firm’s three key values of survival, growth and vision even amid the pandemic, thereby achieving limitless expansion.







Seoul National University President Oh Se-jung (left), and Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk pose for picture during the awarding ceremony of Bang’s honorary doctorate degree from the university that took place in SNU Seoul campus on Thursday. (Yonhap)