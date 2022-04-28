Global Biz Forum 2022 kicks off with focus on digital transformation, post-COVID business trends

CEOs and guests pose for group photo at the Global Biz Forum in Gangnam on Wednesday.(Jenny Sung)

The second edition of The Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum kicked off Wednesday in Seoul, under the theme of “Post-COVID-19 Global Business Opportunities and Trends.”



The 13-week forum, held every Wednesday, is aimed at sharing and enhancing knowledge of the international community, and for exploring overseas investment opportunities and expanding business networks.



GBF is a platform that gathers Korean business and financial leaders, diplomats as well as those from the culture industry and experts to build ideas for cultural and business transformations, and to seek collaborations for shared interests and goals.



Initiated in 2021, the forum aims to strengthen network capabilities, share diverse ideas and business solutions to reach out to the world featuring key figures taking lead, according to organizers.



Herald Corporation Chairman Jung Won-ju speaks at the opening ceremony for Global Biz Forum 2022, hosted by The Korea Herald in Gangnam on Wednesday. (Jenny Sung)

Stressing business trends and the need for shared information in the post-COVID era, Herald Corporation Chairman Jung Won-ju noted in his welcoming speech that the prolonged coronavirus pandemic changed people’s lifestyles significantly and economic ecosystems faced unprecedented uncertainties.



Jung highlighted challenges and issues that would determine the fate of nations and businesses, such as the fourth industrial revolution, climate change and US-China competition unfolding across the globe and hoped GBF provide participants with the wisdom to overcome current crises wisely and make a better future.

Herald Corp. Chairman Jung Won-ju and Daewoo E&C CEO Baek Jung-wan exchange greetings with GBF members at The Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum on Wednesday. (Jenny Sung)

Highlighting the significance of this year’s forum, The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young, said the global media group aims to build a strong international network to prepare for the 4th Industrial Revolution era with experts in diplomacy, security, economy, culture, energy, logistics and more.



The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young speaks at the opening ceremony for Global Biz Forum 2022, hosted by The Korea Herald in Gangnam on Wednesday. (Jenny Sung)

“We, The Korea Herald, will build up the next 70 years of our future with GBF members,” said Choi during his opening remarks, adding Korea Herald will set the stage for information exchange on “global business opportunities and trends in the post-coronavirus era” with diplomatic missions in Korea, including foreign ambassadors, and leaders in innovation.



Founded on Aug. 15, 1953, The Korea Herald is set to commemorate its 70th anniversary next year.



“We have been a strong partner for domestic companies to expand their businesses all over the world and emerge as global leaders,” emphasized Choi, who previously served two terms as mayor of Namwon, North Jeolla Province.



President of Seoul Institute of the Arts Lee Nam-sik delivers a special lecture at The Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum on Wednesday. (Jenny Sung)