 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
KIS
Finance

S. Korea’s economy sees lackluster growth in Q1

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Apr 26, 2022 - 14:25       Updated : Apr 26, 2022 - 14:29
Container ships are docked at port in Korea`s southern city of Busan. (Yonhap)
Container ships are docked at port in Korea`s southern city of Busan. (Yonhap)
South Korea’s economy expanded by a lackluster 0.7 percent in the first three months of this year, compared with the previous quarter, weighed down by the spread of the omicron variant and the risks stemming from the Ukraine crisis, central bank data showed Tuesday.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy’s growth momentum nearly halved compared with the fourth quarter of 2021, when it saw a 1.2 percent expansion, preliminary data from the Bank of Korea showed. In terms of on-year growth, the economy grew 3.1 percent as of end-March.

The data puts a damper on the government’s and the central bank’s earlier anticipations of a 3 percent growth for this year, with the prolonged risks tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine crisis, and the global supply bottleneck working as setbacks.

The Bank of Korea pointed to slumps in private consumption and facilities investment, which worked as a downward pressure for the economy. But the pressure was offset by the strong recovery in exports, which accounts for half of the economy, the central bank explained, resulting in a deceleration of growth, but narrowly avoiding contraction.

“South Korea’s domestic consumption was weak in the first quarter, dragged down by lackluster private consumption and government spending, but continued recovery on the back of strong exports,” Hwang Sang-pil, a senior BOK official, said.

Private consumption fell by 0.5 percent on-quarter, as expenditures on semi-durable goods such as clothing and footwear and services decreased. Government consumption remained flat, while facilities investment declined 4 percent in the same period.

Exports, meanwhile, increased 4.1 percent in the cited period, driven by strong outbound shipments of semiconductors, coal and petroleum products. Imports, meanwhile, inched up 0.7 percent, on increased imports of crude oil.

Despite the growing inflationary pressure here, the BOK painted a rosy outlook for private consumption, saying that the government’s eased quarantine and social distancing rules will contribute to the improvement.

“In April, an increase in private consumption was observed and online consumption has been maintaining a modest growth trend,” Hwang explained.

Korea has been struggling with the rising inflation, with onlookers worrying that it might be on the verge of a stagflation. Stagflation is when the inflation is high, but the economic growth is slow.

The International Monetary Fund recently projected inflation in South Korea to hit 4 percent this year, second behind only New Zealand in a list of eight advanced economies in the Asia and Pacific region, in part because of the war in Ukraine.

The BOK raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point in mid-April, the fourth rate increase since August last year, when it carried out its first pandemic-era rate hike. The recent series of rate hikes aim to quell inflation. The BOK is to hold its next rate-setting meeting in late May.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114