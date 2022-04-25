Yoon vows full vaccine development support

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (left), accompanied by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (right), waves to SK Bioscience staff as he visits the drugmaker‘s headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Monday. (Yonhap)

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday pledged to provide the utmost support for Korean companies developing vaccines and treatment, highlighting that vaccine development is crucial for securing the nation’s economic security.



“The essence of the country’s growth lies here,” Yoon said during his visit to SK Bioscience’s headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, adding that South Korea’s economy and security depend on developing drugs.



The President-elect also vowed to offer enough financial backing for the private sector once his administration gets underway next month, hinting at easing regulations for drug developers if necessary.



“If companies tell us that certain regulations make it difficult for them to do research and development, do business and secure international competitiveness and ask us to lift them, we will actively review them so that there is no inconvenience,” Yoon said.



Yoon’s visit to SK Bioscience came as the biopharmaceutical firm announced final clinical trial results of its coronavirus vaccine candidate GBP510.



According to SK Bioscience, the drug developer confirmed GBP510’s excellent immune response compared to Vaxzervria, the control vaccine formerly known as AstraZeneca, in the analysis of phase three clinical trials. For the study, a total of 4,037 adults aged 18 or older took part in six countries -- South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, New Zealand, Ukraine and the Philippines.



GBP510 can increase the amount of neutralizing antibodies when compared to the control vaccine, the company said, adding that it can better induce preventive effects by neutralizing COVID-19 infectivity. It added that the antibody conversion rate, which refers the proportion of people whose neutralizing antibodies increased more than four times after GBP510 inoculation among the participants in the clinical trials, was also significantly higher than that of the control vaccine.





SK Bioscience's COVID-19 vaccine GBP510 (SK Bioscience)