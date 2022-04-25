Voicing out for a green Earth

With the ticking time bomb of climate change, more young activists are feeling an urgent need to speak up and take action.



In light of the Earth Day which fell on Friday this year, The Herald Business and nonprofit organization Green Environment Youth Korea held an online roundtable session with young environmental activists across Asia, sharing their experiences and thoughts.



Nurul Sarifa from Indonesia, who represents KPOP 4 Planet, a platform which calls on Korean entertainment agencies to take part in climate change response, Chuck Baclagon from the Philippines who has worked at various international environmental activist groups and more participated in the event.



Here are some extracts from the discussion.



Q: Have you ever experienced “climate grief”?





Indonesian university student Nurul Sarifa founded and runs KPOP 4 Planet platform which calls on entertainment agencies to take part in action against climate change. (Nurul Sarifa)



Nurul Sarifa, Indonesia, founder of KPOP 4 Planet

It is really normal for us to feel depressed once in a while because we see how people can be careless and we wish we knew less. Seeing how climate disasters happen annually, it makes me feel the grief of losing something we value.







Kohana Yanagisawa, member of Climate Youth Japan, speaks about carbon neutrality at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November. (Courtesy of Kohana Yanagisawa)



Kohana Yanagisawa, Japan, member of Climate Youth Japan

Luckily, we sometimes have the opportunity to talk with the decision makers, but I doubt about how much our voices are actually heard.







Kim Ji-yoon and members of the Green Environment Youth Korea hold a protest, requesting presidential election candidates to hold a debate about the climate crisis response in January, Gwanghwamun, central Seoul. (GEYK)



Kim Ji-yoon, co-head of Green Environment Youth Korea

Sometimes, it feels like I am useless. I want to neglect the facts, I want to use a lot of plastic and do not care about what I am doing. But after knowing all (about environmental impacts that humans have on Earth), I cannot turn a blind eye. The knowledge has actually restricted my lifestyle and I feel a sense of gloom.



Q: In an era of climate change, some are not sure about having kids. What do you think?





Jia-yi Lin, member of Taiwan Youth Climate Coalition, poses for photos while presenting her group’s project at an event held at COY 16, a youth event arranged by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, last year. (TWYCC)

Jia-yi Lin, Taiwan, member of Taiwan Youth Climate Coalition

When it comes to kids, people will care a lot about health. Maybe by the time we retire, you are going to pay more for everything, including making life suitable for kids.



Nurul Sarifa, Indonesia, founder of KPOP 4 Planet

Especially in Indonesia, it is not a very good place to have children. Because of the climate crisis, we experience floods every year and we have to move. It is really tiring.



Q: How is the use of plastic regulated in your country?



Kohana Yanagisawa, Japan, member of Climate Youth Japan

Japan has introduced a plastic shopping bag levy from July 2020. However, it is not enough. Japan is the second-largest generator of plastic packaging waste in the world.



Leon Yang, Taiwan, member of Taiwan Youth Climate Coalition

The Taiwanese government requires all food and drink shops to charge 15 cents for each single-use cup. It is not much, counting for up to 20 percent of the original drink price. It is hard to regulate the traditional markets though.



Nurul Sarifa, Indonesia, founder of KPOP 4 Planet

We do not have any recycling management. As for the government, the authorities are planning to introduce a single-use plastic ban but it is going to happen in 2030 which is eight years from now, it feels far behind.



Q: What are the motivations behind your actions?





This photo shows Chuck Baclagon from the Philippines, who has been working as an environmental activist for nearly 20 years. (Courtesy of Chuck Baclagon)



Chuck Baclagon, Philippines, Asia Finance Campaigner at 350.org

The Philippines is a country where it is dangerous to be an environmental activist. I try to be strategically optimistic. We try to respond to realizable issues.



Leon Yang of Taiwan Youth Climate Coalition and other members hold up placards calling for climate action. (TWYCC)