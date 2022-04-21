Seoul Jazz Festival unveils star-studded lineup for in-person concerts

Poster image for 14th Seoul Jazz festival (Private Curve)
With the landmark Seoul Jazz Festival resuming in-person this year after a three-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lineup of stars for this year’s festival has been unveiled.
The 14th Seoul Jazz festival will be held over three days outdoors, starting May 27 at the Olympic Park‘s 88 Jandi Madang in southern Seoul, according to the festival’s organizer Private Curve. It is set to feature a number of big-name artists who will come to Korea for the first time, officials said.
R&B singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$, American jazz pianist and singer-songwriter Peter Cincotti, Los Angeles-based jazz trio Moonchild and British singer-songwriter Etham will meet local festivalgoers for the first time.
The lineup of global artists also includes American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin, British electronic pop-duo Honne, American modern jazz vocalist Jose James, modern city pop group Prep and US singer-songwriter Johnny Stimson.
The festival will also feature leading local musicians, including hip-hop trio Epik High, singer-songwriter Sunwoo Jung-a, sibling duo AKMU and singer Baek Ye-rin. Bandoneonist and composer Koh Sang-ji will team up with band Hoppipolla cellist Hong Jin-ho and Forestella‘s tenor Cho Min-gyu to present crossover performances of jazz and tango.
Tickets will be available at ticketing sites Interpark and WeMakePrice. Presale tickets and regular tickets will be sold starting Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, and are 165,000 won per day. Updated information can be found at the festivals’ official website and social media pages.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)