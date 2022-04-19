Han Sung Motor partners CJ Logistics for Superrace Championship

Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung (right) and Kim Dong-bin, head of 2022 CJ Logistics Superrace Championship pose after signing a partnership for the racing event on April 14. (Han Sung Motor)
Han Sung Motor, Korea‘s official Mercedes-Benz dealer, announced Tuesday that it has signed a brand partnership with CJ Logistics to support the Superrace Championship, which the logistics company hosts this weekend.
The CJ Logistics Superrace Championship is the only stock car race in Asia and is the biggest motor sports event in South Korea.
The two-day race kicks off this Saturday at the AMG Speedway in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.
The partnership comes in response to consumer’s growing interest and demand for high performance vehicles and motor sports.
Through the partnership, Han Sung Motor aims to get a step closer to motor sports audience by having advertisement promotions at the race.
“The agreement will not only strengthen contact points with motorsport fans, but also provide various contents and experiences to experience and enjoy ‘Racing Spirit’ to our AMG Playground members,” Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung said.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)