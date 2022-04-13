 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

KT to launch telemedicine pilot in Vietnam by 2022

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Apr 13, 2022 - 14:10       Updated : Apr 13, 2022 - 14:10
Officials of KT, Hanoi Medical University and their partners gathered to discuss telemedicine service in Vietnam for chronic disease patients. (KT)
Officials of KT, Hanoi Medical University and their partners gathered to discuss telemedicine service in Vietnam for chronic disease patients. (KT)
South Korean telecommunication firm KT said Wednesday it plans to launch a pilot telemedicine platform in Vietnam before the end of this year, with the aim of a soft landing within the next three years.

The service will be aimed at monitoring those who are suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure, allowing patients to check their health conditions, medications and workouts, and get access to counseling with Vietnamese medical professionals.

Vietnam‘s increased purchasing power is shooting up the demand for advanced medical service and pharmaceutical products, the company said in a statement.

KT will carry out the proof of concept of the telehealth service with Hanoi Medical University. Further conditions for the new business are being discussed with the Vietnamese government, drugmakers, dietary supplement makers and medical technology firms, KT added. Korean telemedicine company HurayPositive is also involved in the partnership.

The announcement came as KT’s home country has deemed a digital healthcare service effectively illegal amid opposition from doctors here, with emergency COVID measures being the exception since 2020. Instead, KT has turned to overseas telemedicine markets, including Vietnam and Russia.

Ko Hun-seok, a KT official in charge of digital and bio health business, told a news conference Wednesday that he saw “little regulatory barrier with regards to telemedicine platform operation, remote prescribing and door-to-door medicine delivery in Vietnam,” adding a soft landing in Vietnam may open the doors to the service expansion to the neighboring Southeast Asian countries.

In the meantime, KT and Hanoi Medical University will launch a joint research project to develop medical solutions for early detection of Alzheimer‘s disease, using KT’s artificial intelligence platform.

(consnow@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114