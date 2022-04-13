N. Korea uses space program to disguise ballistic missile development: US military intelligence

This photo, released by the Korean Central News Agency on Feb. 28, 2022, shows an image of the Korean Peninsula taken by a camera attached on a projectile, launched by North Korea the previous day "for the development of a reconnaissance satellite." (Korean Central News Agency)

WASHINGTON -- North Korea uses its space program as a disguise to test and advance its ballistic missile capabilities, a US military intelligence report said Tuesday.

The report also noted the North may be trying to acquire space and weapons technologies by hacking into aerospace companies.

"North Korea has placed two satellites in orbit and has articulated further space ambitions. Its space program has also enabled testing of technology used in ballistic missiles under the guise of peaceful use of space," the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) said in a rare unclassified report, titled, "2022 Challenges to Security in Space."

"These systems provided North Korea with valuable data applicable to the development of long-range and multistage ballistic missiles," added the report.

Pyongyang fired what it claimed to be space launch vehicles (SLVs) on Feb. 27 and March 5 and stated that these were aimed at developing a new reconnaissance satellite.

The US, however, has called out those launches as tests for a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system.

North Korea fired its first ICBM in over four years on March 24.

Pyongyang may also be trying to obtain additional missile technology, according to the report.

"Multiple North Korean hacker groups have targeted the aerospace industries potentially including space technologies," said the report. "This activity, if left unchecked, could enable North Korea's weapons and space system development and procurement programs."

"North Korea's ballistic missiles and SLVs, such as the Unha-3 SLV, in theory could be used to target satellites in a conflict," it added. (Yonhap)