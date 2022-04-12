[Newsmaker] Clashing ideas on military exemption for BTS

BTS pose during the 64th Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 4. (Yonhap)



Whether the members of K-pop sensation BTS should be granted military exemptions has become the talk of the town, with the final date for the enlistment of the seven-member group’s oldest member, Jin, near the end of the year.



In South Korea, nearly all able-bodied men in their 20s are obliged to serve in the military for about 18 months. There is an exemption and alternative service system where athletes and artists recognized to have promoted national prestige -- winning designated international awards or national contests -- are granted an exemption.



While this system has largely limited the awards to the pure arts sectors, opinion has grown that global K-pop phenomenon BTS should also be granted the benefit of being excused from military service, as it has won several Billboard Music Awards and been nominated at the Grammys.





K-pop sensation BTS receives the artist of the year award at the 49th American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (US time). (Reuters-Yonhap)



Devaluation of pop culture?



Supporters claim that limiting the military exemption treatment to only those who win awards in the pure arts sector constitutes “discrimination” against pop artists. Opponents say it just goes against equity to excuse celebrities from performing their national duty.



The polls show the public is largely divided. In the latest survey by Gallup Korea, nearly 59 percent of 1,004 Koreans aged 18 and older responded that K-pop artists should be able to serve alternative military duty, or be granted exemptions if they contribute to elevating the country’s global standing.



On the other side, 33 percent replied that exemption or alternative service should not be given to pop artists. Eight percent declined to respond.



The survey released Friday was conducted from April 5 to Thursday.



South Korea’s Military Service Act stipulates that enlistment exemptions are offered to artists who win second place or higher at an international arts competition and top place at an arts competition in South Korea. Also excused are athletes who win titles or medals of any type at international sport events, such as the World Cup or the Olympics.



Because these arts competitions do not include global awards in the pop art industries, those in the entertainment industry, including singers and actors, have to take time out of their careers for about two years to serve in the military.



This limited treatment has been criticized by K-pop fans, who view it as a devaluation of pop culture.



For instance, the renowned South Korean pianist Cho Seong-jin was exempted of his military duty after he won the XVII International Chopin Piano Competition in 2015.



Son Heung-min, who plays as a forward for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, and also captains South Korea national team, has also been relieved of his national duty after winning a gold medal at the Asian Games in 2018.



BTS’ feats, including becoming the first Korean act to top the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, have been hailed by both the government and the people here, but it has not relieved them of the burden of military service.



With BTS’ strides in the global music scene, however, the government appears to be loosening its stance toward the pop culture industry.



In 2020, the government revised the law to allow those excelling in popular culture and the arts -- as recommended by the culture minister -- to defer their enlistment until the age of 30. Normally, the latest age one can put off enlistment is 28. This has allowed BTS’ oldest member Jin to perform for two more years.



But by the end of this year, Jin must enlist if the current law is not amended, as he turns 30 in December. All of the other members are also subject to military service.





