Tving's ‘Seoul Check-In’ sets new records

The graffiti wall of Lee Hyo-ri in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul (Tving)



It only took the first episode of Tving’s new reality show “Seoul Check-In” to make a major impact for the local streaming service.



After a successful pilot run in January, “Seoul Check-In” set new records at Tving with the first episode released Friday.



According to Tving, “Seoul Check-In” contributed the most to its increase in paid subscribers and unique visitors in the three days following its release.



“The number of unique visitors who watched the reality show has increased 376 percent. This record is even higher than the three day-record from the pilot episode,” said the streamer in a press release Monday.



Helmed by star TV director Kim Tae-ho, who was behind long-running hit variety show “Infinite Challenge,” the series features the daily life of K-pop diva Lee Hyo-ri.



Still images of singer Lee Hyo-ri in “Seoul Check-In” (Tving)



The show presents how Jeju Island resident Lee spends her time and how she enjoys the city life when in Seoul.



In the first episode, singer Rain and comedians Park Na-rae and Hong Hyun-hee shared their thoughts on various topics, including concerns about their careers, marriage and more.



The growing popularity of “Seoul Check-In” has boosted interest in landmarks featured on the show and related content as well.



A graffiti wall featuring Lee Hyo-ri, located in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, has become a famous Instagram spot.



Software company Groovworks offers fans a chance to indirectly experience Lee’s journey on the metaverse platform Zep. Starting from the airport, users can virtually travel to the different places that Lee visits in the series.



An image of the “Seoul Check-In” metaverse (Zep)