BTS’ military exemption not discussed ‘yet’: Presidential transition team

Saturday’s meeting between officials of the agency of boy band BTS, Hybe, and President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s transition committee went without discussing the K-pop sensation’s possible military service exemption, a high-ranking official said, while hinting it could be discussed in the new administration.



There was “no mention about the military service at all,” Ahn Cheol-soo, chief of Yoon’s presidential transition committee, told reporters after his visit to the Hybe headquarters late Saturday. “It is something that should be decided in the newly launched (Yoon) government, after discussion with the National Assembly,” Ahn said, leaving the door open for discussions in the future.



Meeting with Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, the man credited for the global success of the K-pop boy band, Ahn and his team discussed mostly what the Yoon administration could do for the entertainment industry and startups in general. Bang said the COVID-19-induced pandemic has particularly hurt the entertainment industry.



BTS performs at Jamsil Olympic Stadium Seoul on March 11. (Big Hit Music)

Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk (left) talks with the presidential transition committee’s Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo at the company’s office in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)