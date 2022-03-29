No more delays: Wedding go virtual for virus-positive couples

The groom participates in his wedding via videoconferencing in this photo posted by one of the wedding guests on March 19 on the online community Galmuri. (Galmuri)





The omicron surge threatens to disrupt wedding plans of many couples here, but some are refusing to let it spoil the most important day of their life.



Videoconferencing, livestreaming and emerging metaverse technology have made attendance possible even for those actively infected with COVID-19 -- including quarantined brides and grooms.



A couple’s non-face-to-face wedding photo went viral recently, aptly captioned “Wedding in virus times” by a guest who uploaded it to an online community on March 19.



The photo shows the groom, dressed in a black tuxedo with a bow tie, appearing on giant screens on the wall of a wedding hall, while the bride stands alone at the altar. The two exchanged wedding vows via videoconferencing, as the groom had tested positive for the coronavirus just days earlier, explains the post from the online community Galmuri.



Bride-to-be Hong Seung-hee, whose ceremony is scheduled for May, said she would do the same if necessary.



“Wedding halls, especially hotels, charge their clients a penalty fee for changing reservations, worth millions of won, in general. If by any chance I get infected with the COVID-19 just before the wedding, I would rather go ahead with it through Zoom than bear serious financial damage,” said Hong, 32, a resident of Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.



The Fair Trade Commission in September 2020 revised its criteria for the settlement of consumer disputes and advised local operators of wedding halls to allow couples affected by the virus to postpone their wedding plans without fees. Since the guidance was not legally binding, many still face the burden of penalties.



Livestreaming video is becoming a trendy new aspect of weddings as the pandemic drags on. In most cases, however, it is to invite guests unable or reluctant to attend due to virus risks.





A screenshot shows the wedding ceremony of Kim, 38, held on Oct. 23, 2021, which was streamed live on YouTube. (Courtesy of Kim)





A search of “online wedding” or “wedding livestreaming” on Naver reveals a host of related service providers across the nation.



Kim, a 38-year-old woman living in Seoul who tied the knot in October last year, had her wedding broadcast to friends and acquaintances who could not attend the event due to seating limits.



“At that time, the rule was only 99 people, including at least 50 fully vaccinated people, are allowed in a wedding. By livestreaming our wedding on YouTube, my husband and I wanted to express our thanks to friends who have sent warm wishes for us,” she said.



Kim said it was so interesting to see comments in real time from friends as the wedding went on.



“Some of them sent me text messages with screenshots of the live video. Another good thing was that I could watch an entire video of my wedding ceremony as soon as it ended.”



Kim Moo-seong, a 35-year-old office worker residing in Wirye, Seoul, got married on Aug. 7 last year, under the same Level 4 social distancing regime. His solution to the 99-seat limit was the metaverse.





A screenshot shows Kim Moo-seong’s virtual wedding ceremony on Aug. 7, 2021, via metaverse platform Gather Town. (Courtesy of Kim Moo-seong)





On the metaverse platform Gather Town, he re-created a virtual wedding chapel, complete with a flower-laden aisle, an altar and even a waiting room for the bride. Through an embedded link, online guests were able to watch a livestreaming video of Kim’s actual wedding ceremony.



“More than 30 friends of mine who couldn’t attend my offline wedding ceremony and those living abroad came to celebrate my wedding day. They left live comments during the livestream and signed the online guest book I made,” he said. “It was an unforgettable experience for me.”



Online services now extend to various aspects of wedding preparation, including virtual tours of physical wedding halls.





A screenshot of metaverse platform urVita.app shows an identical replica of an actual wedding hall located in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, where users can tour the venue. (Biz Convention)