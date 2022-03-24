 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

SK E&S acquires US EV charging platform operator

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 24, 2022 - 09:41       Updated : Mar 24, 2022 - 09:42
This photo shows an EV charging equipment run by EverCharge Inc., as provided by SK E&S Co. on Thursday. (Yonhap)
This photo shows an EV charging equipment run by EverCharge Inc., as provided by SK E&S Co. on Thursday. (Yonhap)

SK E&S Co., the natural gas provider under South Korean conglomerate SK Group, said Thursday it has acquired a US electric vehicle (EV) charging platform operator as part of its push for green energy business.

The acquisition of EverCharge Inc., a California-based startup, also included the takeover of its management, the company said in a release, without disclosing the details of the transaction.

SK E&S said in a regulatory filing that it is investing $400 million in its US subsidiary to help it fund the acquisition and other investments in energy solution areas.

EverCharge, founded in 2013, is an EV charging solution provider that manufactures charging equipment and also operates charging stations. It currently operates about 4,600 charging stations across North America.

The acquisition will help it respond effectively to the rapidly growing EV charging market in the US and bolster its green business, SK E&S said.

SK E&S acquired Key Capture Energy, a US grid solution provider, and made equity investment in Rev Renewables, a US energy solution provider, last year, as part of efforts toward the transition to a "carbon-neutral" energy company. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114