 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Naver Webtoon to set up branch in France

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Mar 21, 2022 - 15:49       Updated : Mar 21, 2022 - 15:54
A promotional image for an English version of Solo Leveling, a fantasy-genre web-based cartoon provided by Naver Webtoon (Naver Webtoon)
A promotional image for an English version of Solo Leveling, a fantasy-genre web-based cartoon provided by Naver Webtoon (Naver Webtoon)
Naver Webtoon, South Korean tech giant Naver’s web-based cartoon platform, said Monday it will open a European branch in France by June in a bid to further expand its presence in the global market.

“The branch, tentatively called “Webtoon EU,” will oversee webtoon services in France, Germany and Spain, and discover new business opportunities in other European countries,” a Naver official said.

“With Webtoon EU, Naver Webtoon will foster a strong foothold overseas with the other two branches in North America (Los Angeles) and Japan (Tokyo).”

Naver Webtoon also plans to service 200 more webtoons in French and 100 additional webtoons in German.

Naver Webtoon will nurture and handpick local amateur webtoonists in Germany by launching an open webtoon platform called Canvas starting this year.

Launched in 2019, Naver Webtoon is ranked first in both sales and the number of monthly active users among the local webtoon apps serviced by Google Play and the Apple App Store in France. Naver’s German service started off last year and has taken first place in sales and the number of subscriptions.

Though refraining to disclose the number of monthly active users in France and Germany, a Naver official said the number is “growing.”

The number of users has already reached 14 million in the US and 13 million in South East Asian countries, she added.

Naver Webtoon has a total of 82 million monthly active users around the world as of January.

Monthly sales generated from subscription fees and advertisements surpassed 100 billion won ($82.6 million) in January, it added.

Launched in 2017, Naver Webtoon provides webtoons in 10 languages in over 100 countries.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
concert
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114