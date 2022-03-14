 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

‘Squid Game’ makes history again with two Critics Choice Awards

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Mar 14, 2022 - 14:49       Updated : Mar 14, 2022 - 15:19
Lee Jung-jae accepts the best actor in a drama series prize for his role Gi-hun in “Squid Game” during the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Monday. (AFP-Yonhap)
Lee Jung-jae accepts the best actor in a drama series prize for his role Gi-hun in “Squid Game” during the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Monday. (AFP-Yonhap)
Netflix’s global megahit drama “Squid Game” won two trophies at the 27th Critics Choice Awards held in Los Angeles on Monday.

The show’s lead Lee Jung-jae won best actor in a drama series for his role as Gi-hun, a down-on-his-luck middle-aged man who takes part in the deadly “Squid Game.”

“Thank you, god. Thank you very much Critics Choice Awards and everyone who loved and supported ‘Squid Game.’ I can’t express how wonderful I am. Thank you, Netflix. Thank you ‘Squid Game‘ team,” Lee said in English during his acceptance speech.

Lee was the only non-English language performer nominated for this category. He competed against Sterling K. Brown of “This Is Us,” Mike Colter of “Evil,” Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong of “Succession” and Billy Porter of “Pose.”

Along with Lee, the hit Netflix series also won the best foreign-language series prize at the award ceremony.

“Squid Game” was up against five shows -- Mexican comedy “Acapulco,” French comedy-drama “Call My Agent!,” French thriller “Lupin,” Spanish crime actioner “Money Heist” and American-Mexican crime drama “Narcos: Mexico.”

The Korean drama series was also listed as the nominee for the best drama series, but “Succession” took home that prize.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s nine-part series “Squid Game” depicts a story about Gi-hun and hundreds of other cash-strapped people who are invited to be part of a deadly children’s game in which the sole survivor gets 45.6 billion won.

Following its release in September last year, it quickly reached the No. 1 spot on the streaming charts of 94 countries, and became the most-watched Netflix show of all time.

Reflecting the show’s global popularity, it also won multiple awards at other US awards events.

Recently, it won three trophies at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Two actors -- Jung Ho-yeon and Lee -- won awards for their roles and the show also won outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series.

Meanwhile, during the award ceremony on Monday, three actors of “Squid game” -- Jung, Lee and Park Hae-soo -- presented the best actress in a limited series or movie made for television prize, which went to Kate Winslet of “Mare of Easttown.”

Hwang also attended the ceremony to support the actors.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114