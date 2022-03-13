[Herald Interview] When quantum tech marries 5G

ID Quantique CEO Gregoire Ribordy poses for a photo during his visit to MWC 2022. (Son Ji-hyoung/The Korea Herald)

BARCELONA, Spain -- The early 5G rollout in South Korea brought Switzerland-based ID Quantique’s quantum-safe technology to life on smartphones, backbone networks and will potentially be on mobile camera modules and cars.



With outcomes and prototypes in Asia keen on 5G penetration, primarily with its controlling shareholder SK Telecom, IDQ looks to take its aim back at Europe as its continent-wide quantum network infrastructure project is starting to crystalize.



“The first deployment will take place this year,” Gregoire Ribordy, chief executive officer of IDQ told The Korea Herald in an interview during MWC 2022.



“There’s a deadline for countries to apply for the funding at the end of March.”



Ribordy is referring to a series of projects under the European Quantum Communication Infrastructure (EuroQCI) to build a secure quantum communication infrastructure across the entire EU region to protect sensitive data transmission between governments, hospitals, energy grids and the like.



All 27 European Union member states have signed the EuroQCI declaration, which would allow their broadband communication system to be safeguarded with the additional layer of security on the foundations of quantum physics.



IDQ is now in the process of searching for telecom partners to join the EuroQCI tenders, according to Ribordy, who cofounded IDQ in 2001.



“(Approaches for bidding) may be different country by country,” Ribordy said. “The European market is still very fragmented.”



Not relying on computational difficulty, the advanced quantum cryptography will be theoretically cyberattack-proof given there are indefinite causal orders or patterns to decipher an encrypted data transmission.





Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 phones are displayed at SK Telecom’s MWC 2022 exhibition. (Son Ji-hyoung/The Korea Herald)