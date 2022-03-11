 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Wildfires on east coast burn nearly 24,000 ha of woodland, most devastating on record

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 11, 2022 - 11:43       Updated : Mar 11, 2022 - 11:51
This image provided by forest authorities shows firefighters extinguishing a blaze in a pine tree forest in Uljin on Thursday. (Forest authorities)
This image provided by forest authorities shows firefighters extinguishing a blaze in a pine tree forest in Uljin on Thursday. (Forest authorities)

The ongoing wildfires in east coastal mountain areas have so far burned nearly 24,000 hectares of woodland since they started a week ago, becoming the country's most devastating on record, a government agency said Friday.

The blaze that started in the east coastal town of Uljin last Friday, about 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, has spread to nearby areas and continued for the 8th day.

An estimated total of 23,993 hectares of woodland had been scorched so far in the wildfires as of 6 a.m. Friday, surpassing the biggest wildfires recorded in 2000 in terms of the size of land devastated, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

The 2000 wildfires lasted for nine days in east coast areas and burned 23,794 hectares, the most at that time since related data was first compiled in 1986.

Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, has seen 18,484 hectares burned in the ongoing wildfires so far, followed by three Gangwon Province cities -- Samcheok (1,509 hectares), Gangneung (1,900 hectares) and Donghae (2,100 hectares), the agency said.

The areas scorched account for the size of 33,604 soccer fields combined, it added.

No casualties were reported, but 648 facilities, including 358 houses, have been reported to have suffered damage. About 390 people from 252 households have been displaced.

The fire extinguishing rate stood at 75 percent in the Uljin and nearby Samcheok areas, while the blaze in Gangneung and Donghae was mostly under control.

Earlier in the day, authorities sent in 1,652 personnel and 372 fire trucks to combat the wildfires in the Uljin-Samcheok areas. 88 helicopters were also expected to join the operation later in the day. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114