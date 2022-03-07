Scandal-ridden spouses remain absent on campaign trail

Kim Keon-hee, the wife of presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party, (left) and Kim Hye-kyung, the wife of presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (Yonhap)

Wives of the two main presidential have been staying under the radar with the election day just two days away, as they try to avoid stirring up negative sentiments with their scandals.



In past elections, the spouses came to play the role of a strategic surrogate for the presidential hopefuls, embarking on campaign visits of their own to woo voters.



The wives of the two front-runners, Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party, however, have been missing in the election scene, except for when they separately made headlines for embarrassing scandals and allegations of which they may take legal responsibility for.



Kim Hye-kyung, the wife of Lee Jae-myung, had appeared before the public to join her husband in electioneering events and also made campaign visits alone, until accusations of power abuse surfaced.



Kim Hye-kyung, the wife of presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (left), helps pack items at a volunteer event in Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province, on Jan. 21. (Democratic Party of Korea)

In late January, Kim was accused of having abused her power by ordering government officials to assist her in her private errands, when her husband was serving as the governor of Gyeonggi Province.



A whistleblower, who worked in the provincial government while Lee was in office, claimed that Kim had ordered members of the public office to clean her house, fetch prescribed medicine and deliver food for her, among others. Kim has also been accused of misappropriating state funds using Lee’s corporate credit card.



Kim apologized in a press conference on Feb. 9 for “failing to draw a distinction between her public and private life.” Since then, she has disappeared from the public eye.



Kim Keon-hee, the wife of presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party, walks out of a polling booth in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)