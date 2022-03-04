 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

S. Korea to conduct domestic performance test for advanced radar

By Kim Young-won
Published : Mar 4, 2022 - 10:45       Updated : Mar 4, 2022 - 10:45
Shown in this photo released by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration on Friday, shows a B-737 aircraft equipped with the active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar. (Yonhap)
Shown in this photo released by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration on Friday, shows a B-737 aircraft equipped with the active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar. (Yonhap)

South Korea will begin a domestic performance test on a homegrown radar system this month as part of the country's major fighter development project, the state arms procurement agency said Friday.

The military plans to kick off the test program in mid-March for the active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar to be installed on the KF-21 jet currently under development. It is set to run through April next year.

Following an overseas test last year, the program is designed to identify and reduce any unforeseen operational risks through software optimization, DAPA officials said.

The military will mount the radar on a B-737 aircraft for the test program set to check 62 evaluation categories through a total of 50 flight tests. The program includes testing the radar's detection and tracking capabilities in an air-to-air mode.

The military will put the radar on the KF-21 fighter next year to continue its performance test through 2026, DAPA said.

South Korea was the world's 12th country to develop the AESA radar system with homegrown technologies.

South Korea, meanwhile, has been working on the KF-21 project since 2015 to replace the Air Force's aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 jets.

Since April last year, four prototypes of the KF-21 jet have been rolled out for testing purposes under a scheme to produce six of them for the defense project, according to DAPA. (Yonhap)



By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114