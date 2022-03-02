SsangYong's Feb. sales more than double on exports

This file photo provided by SsangYong Motor shows the Korando e-Motion SUV, its first all-electric model. (Yonhap)

SsangYong Motor Co. said Wednesday its sales more than doubled last month from a year earlier on sharply increased exports of its SUV models.

SsangYong Motor sold 7,052 vehicles in February, up from 2,789 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales jumped 70 percent to 4,540 units last month from 2,673 a year ago, while exports soared to 2,542 units from 116 during the same period, it said.

SsangYong's lineup consists of the Tivoli, Korando, and Rexton and Rexton Sports SUVs.

Last month, it added its first all-electric model, the Korando e-Motion subcompact SUV, to the lineup to boost sales in the domestic market.

SsangYong was placed under a court receivership in April last year for the second time after undergoing the same process a decade earlier. Its Indian parent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. failed to attract an investor due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its worsening financial status.

On Jan. 10, the consortium led by local electric carmaker Edison Motors Co. signed a final deal with SsangYong to acquire the debt-laden carmaker. (Yonhap)